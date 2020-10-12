PIBBLE Market Capitalization Achieves $2.56 Million (PIB)

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 12th. One PIBBLE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PIBBLE has traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. PIBBLE has a market capitalization of $2.56 million and approximately $228,047.00 worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About PIBBLE

PIBBLE’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,320,690,000 tokens. The official message board for PIBBLE is medium.com/@pibbleio . PIBBLE’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PIBBLE is www.pibble.io

Buying and Selling PIBBLE

PIBBLE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIBBLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIBBLE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIBBLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

