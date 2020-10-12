Pilgrim's Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pilgrim's Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

PPC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Pilgrim's Pride from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine cut Pilgrim's Pride from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pilgrim's Pride from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays cut Pilgrim's Pride from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.71.

Shares of PPC opened at $15.38 on Friday. Pilgrim's Pride has a 52-week low of $14.06 and a 52-week high of $33.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.93.

Pilgrim's Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.13). Pilgrim's Pride had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pilgrim's Pride will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Pilgrim's Pride by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Pilgrim's Pride by 5.3% during the first quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 12,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Pilgrim's Pride by 5.2% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 16,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Pilgrim's Pride by 20.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pilgrim's Pride by 12.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

About Pilgrim's Pride

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, France, Puerto Rico, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company offers fresh chicken and pork products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chickens; frozen whole chickens; breast fillets; pork cuts; added value pork and pork ribs; mini breast fillets; and prepackaged case-ready chickens, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

