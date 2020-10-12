Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF)

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Cardiff Oncology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Maxim Group raised their target price on Cardiff Oncology from $6.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Cardiff Oncology alerts:

NASDAQ CRDF traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,496,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a current ratio of 5.81. Cardiff Oncology has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $17.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.11.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 149.21% and a negative net margin of 6,490.71%.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage, oncology therapeutic company, develops drugs to treat various types of cancer, including leukemia, lymphomas, and solid tumors. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic Colorectal Cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

Further Reading: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiff Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiff Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.