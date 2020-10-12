Piper Sandler Boosts Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Price Target to $6.00

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

AMRX has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued a sell rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.92.

Shares of AMRX stock opened at $4.75 on Friday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $5.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.14.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 30.64% and a negative net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $464.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $351,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,169,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 384.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 229,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 182,324 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 201,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 124.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,840 shares during the period. 33.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

