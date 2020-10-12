Piper Sandler Boosts Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target to $89.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $82.00 to $89.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on COF. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $58.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $86.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.22.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $79.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Capital One Financial has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $107.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.19. The company has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a PE ratio of -215.89 and a beta of 1.71.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.96). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 5,724 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total transaction of $395,585.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 13,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $1,075,152.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COF. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth $43,000. Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

