Piper Sandler Raises Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Price Target to $66.00

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DFS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $54.50 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upgraded Discover Financial Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. JMP Securities upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discover Financial Services has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.29.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $64.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 1.81. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $23.25 and a 1-year high of $87.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.98.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.25). The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 7.65%. Equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $94,521.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,751,907.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 620.0% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 33.7% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 35.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

