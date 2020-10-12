Piper Sandler Raises NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $160.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $130.00 to $160.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.05% from the stock’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NXPI. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.31.
NASDAQ:NXPI traded up $6.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.53. 5,037,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,471,873. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $58.41 and a 12 month high of $145.15. The stock has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a PE ratio of -2,021.86, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.56 and a 200 day moving average of $109.29.
In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,510 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $30,642,000 after buying an additional 72,782 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 9.4% in the third quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,624 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 10.0% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,060 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth about $9,707,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.
About NXP Semiconductors
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
