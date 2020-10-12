Piper Sandler Raises NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $160.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $130.00 to $160.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.05% from the stock’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NXPI. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.31.

NASDAQ:NXPI traded up $6.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.53. 5,037,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,471,873. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $58.41 and a 12 month high of $145.15. The stock has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a PE ratio of -2,021.86, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.56 and a 200 day moving average of $109.29.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,510 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $30,642,000 after buying an additional 72,782 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 9.4% in the third quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,624 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 10.0% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,060 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth about $9,707,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

