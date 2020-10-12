Piper Sandler Trims Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Target Price to $16.00

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Evolent Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Evolent Health from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evolent Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Evolent Health has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.43.

EVH traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.21. 854,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,413,548. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Evolent Health has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $959.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.93.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.14. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 53.56% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $238.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.05 million. Analysts predict that Evolent Health will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $130,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Evolent Health by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,783,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,686,000 after acquiring an additional 292,880 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Evolent Health during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Evolent Health by 28.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 501,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after buying an additional 111,600 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 10.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 271,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 26,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 9.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,757,000 after acquiring an additional 88,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

