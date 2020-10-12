Piper Sandler Trims Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Target Price to $14.00

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kinder Morgan’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kinder Morgan from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Kinder Morgan from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.88.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $12.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.40. Kinder Morgan has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $22.58. The company has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a PE ratio of 183.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 6.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Perry M. Waughtal sold 59,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $832,514.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 299,293 shares in the company, valued at $4,181,123.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder acquired 300,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.14 per share, with a total value of $4,242,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 244,839,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,462,025,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 680,233 shares of company stock valued at $9,598,573 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 87,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 384,603 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,742,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 162.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 16,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 10,276 shares during the last quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.1% in the third quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 395,305 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,917 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 11,943 shares during the period. 60.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

