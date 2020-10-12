Pirate Chain Price Hits $0.0794 on Major Exchanges (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded up 10.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0794 or 0.00000681 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex and CryptoBridge. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $13.47 million and approximately $489,001.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 25.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008590 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00263306 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00098798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00037323 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.62 or 0.01472402 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000234 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00156809 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain's genesis date was August 30th, 2018. Pirate Chain's total supply is 169,749,369 coins. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain . Pirate Chain's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency's Github account can be viewed here

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

Pirate Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

