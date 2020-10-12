Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) CEO Sells $9,789,000.00 in Stock

Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $9,789,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Christopher Rondeau also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 14th, Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total transaction of $8,679,000.00.
PLNT opened at $67.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.95, a PEG ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.23. Planet Fitness Inc has a twelve month low of $23.77 and a twelve month high of $88.77.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 843.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,841,000 after purchasing an additional 157,289 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 27,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the second quarter worth about $1,007,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 128.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 56.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 253,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,364,000 after purchasing an additional 91,541 shares in the last quarter.
A number of research firms have weighed in on PLNT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Planet Fitness from $61.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Planet Fitness from $86.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine cut Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Planet Fitness from a “b-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.88.
About Planet Fitness
Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.
