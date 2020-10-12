Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) CEO Sells $9,789,000.00 in Stock

Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $9,789,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Christopher Rondeau also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

On Monday, September 14th, Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total transaction of $8,679,000.00.

PLNT opened at $67.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.95, a PEG ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.23. Planet Fitness Inc has a twelve month low of $23.77 and a twelve month high of $88.77.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.15). Planet Fitness had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $40.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 77.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Planet Fitness Inc will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 843.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,841,000 after purchasing an additional 157,289 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 27,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the second quarter worth about $1,007,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 128.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 56.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 253,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,364,000 after purchasing an additional 91,541 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLNT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Planet Fitness from $61.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Planet Fitness from $86.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine cut Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Planet Fitness from a “b-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.88.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.