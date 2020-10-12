Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) Receives Buy Rating from Dawson James

Dawson James reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) in a research report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Dawson James currently has a $12.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PSTI. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub cut Pluristem Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pluristem Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pluristem Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of Pluristem Therapeutics stock opened at $11.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.18 and a 200 day moving average of $8.65. Pluristem Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a current ratio of 6.07.

In other Pluristem Therapeutics news, major shareholder Clover Wolf Capital – Limited purchased 49,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.34 per share, with a total value of $411,962.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,460,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,863,422.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 348,787 shares of company stock valued at $3,309,550. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pluristem Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 6,725.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,851 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 562.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Pluristem Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. 8.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pluristem Therapeutics

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

