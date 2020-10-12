Polkadot (DOT) Market Capitalization Hits $3.68 Billion

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 12th. One Polkadot coin can currently be bought for $4.32 or 0.00037376 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Polkadot has traded up 2.9% against the dollar. Polkadot has a total market capitalization of $3.68 billion and $487.75 million worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008662 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.66 or 0.00265271 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00099082 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $170.18 or 0.01472239 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000235 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00156272 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008718 BTC.

Polkadot Coin Profile

Polkadot’s total supply is 987,964,778 coins and its circulating supply is 852,647,705 coins. Polkadot’s official website is polkadot.network . Polkadot’s official message board is medium.com/polkadot-network . Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Polkadot

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkadot should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini.

