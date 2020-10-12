Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Portman Ridge Finance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.
Shares of NASDAQ PTMN opened at $1.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Portman Ridge Finance has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $2.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.34.
In related news, CIO Patrick Schafer purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive now directly owns 49,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 36,469 shares of company stock valued at $45,407 in the last three months. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Portman Ridge Finance in the second quarter valued at $493,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Portman Ridge Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 110.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 345,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 181,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. 18.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Portman Ridge Finance
Portman Ridge Finance Corp. operates as a non-diversified management investment company. The firm targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/ defense, business services, consumer products, education, food & beverage, healthcare, industrial & environmental services, logistic & distribution and media & telecommunications.
