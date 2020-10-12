Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Portman Ridge Finance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ PTMN opened at $1.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Portman Ridge Finance has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $2.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.34.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Portman Ridge Finance had a negative net margin of 91.87% and a positive return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $7.31 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Portman Ridge Finance will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CIO Patrick Schafer purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive now directly owns 49,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 36,469 shares of company stock valued at $45,407 in the last three months. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Portman Ridge Finance in the second quarter valued at $493,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Portman Ridge Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 110.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 345,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 181,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. 18.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Portman Ridge Finance

Portman Ridge Finance Corp. operates as a non-diversified management investment company. The firm targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/ defense, business services, consumer products, education, food & beverage, healthcare, industrial & environmental services, logistic & distribution and media & telecommunications.

