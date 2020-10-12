Power Ledger (POWR) Reaches Market Cap of $36.49 Million

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. Power Ledger has a total market capitalization of $36.49 million and approximately $706,527.00 worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Power Ledger has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar. One Power Ledger token can now be bought for about $0.0860 or 0.00000736 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Power Ledger alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001340 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00040517 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 56.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006529 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006352 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008558 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $564.90 or 0.04833727 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00052894 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00031163 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Power Ledger Profile

Power Ledger is a token. It launched on June 3rd, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 424,067,509 tokens. Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger . Power Ledger’s official website is powerledger.io . The official message board for Power Ledger is medium.com/power-ledger

Buying and Selling Power Ledger

Power Ledger can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Power Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Power Ledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Power Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Power Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Power Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.