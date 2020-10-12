PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target Increased to $150.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.21.

Shares of NYSE:PPG traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.88. 2,083,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,809,502. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.26. PPG Industries has a 12-month low of $69.77 and a 12-month high of $137.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 7.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PPG Industries news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 15,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $1,846,557.00. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 144.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 87.5% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1,781.3% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

