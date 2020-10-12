PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target Raised to $144.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $141.00 to $144.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PPG Industries from $105.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on PPG Industries in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an inline rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $125.21.

PPG Industries stock opened at $135.88 on Friday. PPG Industries has a 12-month low of $69.77 and a 12-month high of $137.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.25 and a 200 day moving average of $105.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 23.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 15,300 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $1,846,557.00. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,571,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $549,362,000 after purchasing an additional 947,678 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,406,797 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $284,809,000 after acquiring an additional 83,052 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,238,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $270,171,000 after purchasing an additional 35,485 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,395,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $254,092,000 after purchasing an additional 23,383 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 36.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,533,634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $162,657,000 after purchasing an additional 412,837 shares during the period. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

