PPK Group Limited (PPK) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th

PPK Group Limited (ASX:PPK) declared a final dividend on Friday, August 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, November 20th. This represents a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is A$3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 3.18.
About PPK Group
