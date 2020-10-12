Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Trading Down 11.8%

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) traded down 11.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.88 and last traded at $5.02. 1,899,612 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 1,520,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.69.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PGEN. BidaskClub raised shares of Precigen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Precigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Precigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Precigen in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market cap of $896.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.01.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $30.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.27 million. Precigen had a negative net margin of 321.21% and a negative return on equity of 105.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Helen Sabzevari sold 12,220 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total value of $55,967.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,791.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares bought 6,758,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $25,006,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,398,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,374,520.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,354 shares of company stock valued at $140,187 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Precigen during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Precigen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Precigen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Precigen by 115.9% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Precigen in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Precigen Company Profile (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Precigen, Inc engages in the engineering and industrialization of biology in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. It provides reproductive technologies and other genetic processes to cattle breeders and producers; biological insect control solutions; technologies for non-browning apple without the use of artificial additives; genetically engineered swine for medical and genetic research; commercial aquaculture products; and preservation and cloning technologies.

