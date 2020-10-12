Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Precigen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. JMP Securities reiterated an outperform rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Precigen in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Precigen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Precigen presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Shares of PGEN stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.69. The stock had a trading volume of 6,028,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,549. Precigen has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $7.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.82 and its 200-day moving average is $4.01.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Precigen had a negative net margin of 321.21% and a negative return on equity of 105.68%. The firm had revenue of $30.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.27 million. On average, analysts forecast that Precigen will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares purchased 6,758,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.70 per share, for a total transaction of $25,006,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,398,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,374,520.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Thomas Perez sold 7,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total value of $39,985.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 250,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,640.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,354 shares of company stock valued at $140,187 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Precigen in the 1st quarter worth $12,693,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precigen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,965,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Precigen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,245,000. MSD Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Precigen in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,074,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Precigen in the first quarter worth approximately $1,648,000. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Precigen, Inc engages in the engineering and industrialization of biology in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. It provides reproductive technologies and other genetic processes to cattle breeders and producers; biological insect control solutions; technologies for non-browning apple without the use of artificial additives; genetically engineered swine for medical and genetic research; commercial aquaculture products; and preservation and cloning technologies.

