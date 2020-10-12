Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

PRGS has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Progress Software from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Progress Software from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Progress Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.75.

PRGS stock opened at $40.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43 and a beta of 1.03. Progress Software has a fifty-two week low of $28.09 and a fifty-two week high of $52.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.69 and a 200-day moving average of $36.92.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 4th. The software maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Progress Software had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $110.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Progress Software will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This is an increase from Progress Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.82%.

In other Progress Software news, Director Rainer Gawlick acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.77 per share, with a total value of $37,770.00. Also, CFO Anthony Folger bought 2,622 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.75 per share, with a total value of $98,980.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,980.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 6,322 shares of company stock worth $238,001 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 5.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,467,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,969,000 after purchasing an additional 70,446 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Progress Software by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 967,504 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,492,000 after buying an additional 152,418 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Progress Software by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 956,903 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,080,000 after acquiring an additional 185,236 shares during the period. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Progress Software during the first quarter worth approximately $27,958,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Progress Software by 2.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 788,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,555,000 after acquiring an additional 16,348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

