ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) traded up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $104.40 and last traded at $102.41. 2,959,033 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 3,500,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.48.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLD. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 1.5% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 100,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,885,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $310,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth $4,997,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the second quarter worth $38,092,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the first quarter worth $645,000.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

