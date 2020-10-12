ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) Trading Up 6.1%

Shares of ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) rose 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $65.51 and last traded at $64.54. Approximately 378,989 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 298,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.82.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.68.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROM. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $785,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $19,102,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,655,000.

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

