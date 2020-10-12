ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID) Trading Down 6%

ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID)’s share price fell 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.16 and last traded at $8.35. 10,416,234 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 10,703,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.88.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 1.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 133,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 60,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 30,800 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $546,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $363,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $280,000.

ProShares UltraShort QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The NASDAQ-100 Index includes 100 of the largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market based on market capitalization.

