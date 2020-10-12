PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

PTC has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of PTC from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Griffin Securities upgraded PTC from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PTC from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on PTC in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.31.

PTC traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $85.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 455,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,283. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.13 and its 200-day moving average is $76.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 114.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.20. PTC has a fifty-two week low of $43.90 and a fifty-two week high of $97.67.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $352.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.22 million. PTC had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Analysts expect that PTC will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $1,294,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 622,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,715,512.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $145,429.08. Insiders sold a total of 17,167 shares of company stock worth $1,480,822 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTC. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PTC by 1.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 2.7% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 162,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,930,000 after acquiring an additional 4,208 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PTC by 38.9% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in PTC by 81.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers Creo, a suite of product design software that provides capabilities for design flexibility, advanced assembly design, piping and cabling design, advanced surfacing, comprehensive virtual prototyping, and other design functions; Windchill, a product lifecycle management software; ThingWorx, which includes cloud-based tools that allow customers to connect products and devices to the cloud; and Vuforia Studio, a cloud-based tool that enables industrial enterprises to author and publish augmented reality experiences.

