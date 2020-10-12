Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) PT Raised to $57.00 at Mizuho

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.97% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.62.
NYSE PEG traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,202,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,901,788. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.11. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12 month low of $34.75 and a 12 month high of $63.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.
In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,919 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $105,640.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 88,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,886,568.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,476 shares of company stock worth $462,427. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth $41,000. Truehand Inc purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 321.2% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.
Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile
Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.
