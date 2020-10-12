Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) PT Raised to $57.00 at Mizuho

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.97% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.62.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

NYSE PEG traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,202,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,901,788. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.11. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12 month low of $34.75 and a 12 month high of $63.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 18.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,919 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $105,640.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 88,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,886,568.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,476 shares of company stock worth $462,427. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth $41,000. Truehand Inc purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 321.2% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.