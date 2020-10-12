Puma (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) Receives Buy Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Puma (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

PMMAF has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of Puma in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser lowered Puma to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Puma presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

PMMAF stock opened at $90.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.16. Puma has a fifty-two week low of $43.01 and a fifty-two week high of $93.60.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

