PutinCoin Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $678.00 (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 54.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. One PutinCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PutinCoin has a total market cap of $41,681.05 and $678.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PutinCoin has traded 226.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00052086 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,693.16 or 1.00056332 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005135 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001352 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000621 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00134989 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00020495 BTC.

PutinCoin Coin Profile

PutinCoin (CRYPTO:PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org . The official message board for PutinCoin is putincoin.org/forum . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here

PutinCoin Coin Trading

PutinCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

