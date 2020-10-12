Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

NYSE KWR opened at $194.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.72 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $187.28 and a 200 day moving average of $172.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Quaker Chemical has a twelve month low of $108.14 and a twelve month high of $208.26.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Quaker Chemical had a positive return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $286.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Quaker Chemical will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 26.42%.

In related news, SVP Joseph A. Berquist sold 3,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total transaction of $777,372.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,703 shares in the company, valued at $2,970,300.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP L Wilbert Platzer sold 5,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.48, for a total transaction of $1,091,249.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,151.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,221 shares of company stock valued at $4,817,484 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KWR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 2.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,022 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,384,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,320 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 975,627 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $181,126,000 after acquiring an additional 173,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth $497,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company's products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

