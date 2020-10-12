Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanterix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Quanterix from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Quanterix from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.75.

Shares of NASDAQ QTRX traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.15. The stock had a trading volume of 375,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,695. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.39 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 5.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.29. Quanterix has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $48.95.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.07. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 35.42% and a negative net margin of 73.39%. The company had revenue of $13.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quanterix will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Quanterix news, Director Martin D. Madaus sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total value of $117,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $128,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,053 shares of company stock valued at $1,661,080 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Quanterix by 46.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Quanterix by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Quanterix by 18.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Quanterix by 6.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Simoa HD-1 instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

