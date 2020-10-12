Qubitica Hits Market Capitalization of $4.69 Million (QBIT)

Qubitica (CURRENCY:QBIT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. Over the last seven days, Qubitica has traded up 188.8% against the dollar. One Qubitica token can currently be bought for $5.81 or 0.00049809 BTC on popular exchanges. Qubitica has a market cap of $4.69 million and $9,084.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Qubitica alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00009726 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00092432 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000951 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00009488 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00021367 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000264 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Qubitica Profile

QBIT is a token. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 808,675 tokens. Qubitica’s official website is www.qubitica.net . The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Qubitica

Qubitica can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubitica directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qubitica should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qubitica using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qubitica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qubitica and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.