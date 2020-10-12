RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) Stock Price Down 8.9%

RA Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:RMED) was down 8.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.27. Approximately 3,469,898 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 3,299,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of RA Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RA Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on RA Medical Systems to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.19.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.58. The stock has a market cap of $19.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.17.

RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. RA Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 140.19% and a negative net margin of 807.30%. On average, equities analysts predict that RA Medical Systems Inc will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in RA Medical Systems stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of RA Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:RMED) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 203,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.28% of RA Medical Systems at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED)

Ra Medical Systems, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. The company offers DABRA (destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation), a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease.

