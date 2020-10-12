Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Radius Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Radius Health from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Radius Health from $39.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.22.

NASDAQ RDUS traded up $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $13.86. The stock had a trading volume of 473,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,976. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.84 and a 200-day moving average of $13.02. The company has a market capitalization of $644.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.00. Radius Health has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $29.89.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $50.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.43 million. Equities research analysts expect that Radius Health will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 199,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.33 per share, with a total value of $2,254,998.57. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,155,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,074,239.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 200,000 shares of Radius Health stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.69 per share, with a total value of $2,338,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,355,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,988,296.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tang Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Radius Health during the first quarter valued at about $3,900,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Radius Health by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 665,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,075,000 after purchasing an additional 208,247 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Radius Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,025,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Radius Health by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 550,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,151,000 after buying an additional 153,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,437,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,480,000 after buying an additional 120,974 shares in the last quarter.

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator to treat breast cancer.

