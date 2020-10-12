Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) will post ($0.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Range Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. Range Resources posted earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Range Resources will report full-year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $0.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $1.09. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Range Resources.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $376.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.64 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 79.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.43%. Range Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RRC shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $5.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $2.30 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Range Resources from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Range Resources from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Range Resources in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.12.

Shares of RRC traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,205,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,244,983. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Range Resources has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $9.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.81.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Range Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

