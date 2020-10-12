Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Receives “Hold” Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.74% from the stock’s previous close.

RRC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Range Resources in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $5.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Range Resources in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.12.

Shares of RRC stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $8.06. 4,003,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,275,739. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.36 and a 200 day moving average of $6.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Range Resources has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $9.37.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. Range Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 79.81%. The firm had revenue of $376.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Range Resources will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RRC. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Range Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Range Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

