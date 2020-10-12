Raymond James Begins Coverage on Alta Equipment Group (NASDAQ:ALTG)

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Alta Equipment Group (NASDAQ:ALTG) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alta Equipment Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a report on Friday, August 14th.

Shares of ALTG opened at $8.00 on Friday. Alta Equipment Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.59 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.98.

Alta Equipment Group (NASDAQ:ALTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $192.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.30 million.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the second quarter valued at $330,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alta Equipment Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $376,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Alta Equipment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the second quarter worth approximately $2,879,000.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

Alta owns and operates one of the largest integrated equipment dealership platforms in the U.S. Through its branch network, the company sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for several categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, cranes, earthmoving equipment and other industrial and construction equipment.

