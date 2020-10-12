Raymond James Boosts NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $150.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.98% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $122.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.31.

NXP Semiconductors stock traded up $6.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $141.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,037,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,471,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,021.86, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.40. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $58.41 and a 1-year high of $145.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.29.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 19.47%. Sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 42.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,510 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $30,642,000 after acquiring an additional 72,782 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 9.4% during the third quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,624 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,060 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,707,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at $285,000. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

