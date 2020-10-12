Raymond James Increases Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Price Target to $26.00

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

AQUA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.22.

Evoqua Water Technologies stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.00. The stock had a trading volume of 814,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,806. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.09 and a 52-week high of $25.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.78 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.98.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $347.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.68 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James M. Kohosek sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $690,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,204,849. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ronald C. Keating sold 399,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $8,823,431.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 471,570 shares in the company, valued at $10,407,549.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,097,030 shares of company stock valued at $145,667,221 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 136,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 6,767 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 61,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 263,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 130,451 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,689,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,018,000 after purchasing an additional 189,863 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

