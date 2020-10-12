Raymond James Increases Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Price Target to $26.00

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.
AQUA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.22.
Evoqua Water Technologies stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.00. The stock had a trading volume of 814,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,806. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.09 and a 52-week high of $25.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.78 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.98.
In other news, EVP James M. Kohosek sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $690,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,204,849. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ronald C. Keating sold 399,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $8,823,431.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 471,570 shares in the company, valued at $10,407,549.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,097,030 shares of company stock valued at $145,667,221 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 136,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 6,767 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 61,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 263,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 130,451 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,689,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,018,000 after purchasing an additional 189,863 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile
Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.
