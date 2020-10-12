Realty Income (NYSE:O) Upgraded to “Sector Outperform” by Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Realty Income (NYSE:O) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has $72.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $66.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on O. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Realty Income from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Realty Income from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Realty Income from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.62.

O opened at $63.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.89. Realty Income has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $84.92. The company has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.28, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.45). Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 30.30%. The firm had revenue of $414.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Realty Income will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a oct 20 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $0.234 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous oct 20 dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 84.64%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 6.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 5,334 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,585,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,131,233,000 after buying an additional 886,991 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 20,100.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 131,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 130,650 shares in the last quarter. 73.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

