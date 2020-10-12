Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Adyen (ADYYF)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS: ADYYF) in the last few weeks:

10/6/2020 – Adyen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CSFB.

10/6/2020 – Adyen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

9/30/2020 – Adyen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

9/21/2020 – Adyen had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

9/21/2020 – Adyen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Loop Capital.

9/18/2020 – Adyen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

8/31/2020 – Adyen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities.

8/21/2020 – Adyen had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

8/21/2020 – Adyen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/20/2020 – Adyen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

8/20/2020 – Adyen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

8/13/2020 – Adyen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Shares of ADYYF stock traded up $84.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2,076.16. 120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,338. Adyen NV has a 1 year low of $655.00 and a 1 year high of $2,076.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,735.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,395.30.

Adyen N.V. operates as technology company in the Netherlands, Brazil, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, South Korea, Hong Kong, Mexico, China, New Zealand, Malaysia, India, Japan, and the United States. The company offers Adyen platform that integrates gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement of payments for directly connecting merchants to Visa, Mastercard, and other payment methods, as well as sales channels, including its merchants' online, mobile, and point-of-sale channels.

