Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Red Violet stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,134. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.00 million, a P/E ratio of -24.34 and a beta of 0.48. Red Violet has a twelve month low of $13.08 and a twelve month high of $28.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.30.

Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.06 million for the quarter. Red Violet had a negative net margin of 29.25% and a negative return on equity of 17.66%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Red Violet by 153.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Red Violet during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Red Violet by 259.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Red Violet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Red Violet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.42% of the company’s stock.

About Red Violet

Red Violet, Inc, a software and services company, specializes in big data analysis providing cloud-based mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in various industries in the United States. Its proprietary platform includes CORE, a cloud-based technology platform, which serves various industries within risk management.

