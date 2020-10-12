RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RedHill Biopharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. ValuEngine upgraded RedHill Biopharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on RedHill Biopharma in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.94.

Get RedHill Biopharma alerts:

NASDAQ:RDHL opened at $9.93 on Friday. RedHill Biopharma has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $11.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.23 million, a PE ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.74.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $20.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.52 million. RedHill Biopharma had a negative net margin of 219.39% and a negative return on equity of 135.90%. On average, analysts anticipate that RedHill Biopharma will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 67.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in RedHill Biopharma during the first quarter valued at $95,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 13,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 20,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. 19.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RedHill Biopharma

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal diseases. The company promotes various gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori bacterial infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for RedHill Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RedHill Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.