RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RedHill Biopharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. ValuEngine upgraded RedHill Biopharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on RedHill Biopharma in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.94.
NASDAQ:RDHL opened at $9.93 on Friday. RedHill Biopharma has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $11.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.23 million, a PE ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.74.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 67.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in RedHill Biopharma during the first quarter valued at $95,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 13,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 20,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. 19.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About RedHill Biopharma
RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal diseases. The company promotes various gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori bacterial infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.
See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for RedHill Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RedHill Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.