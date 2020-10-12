Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Repay from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Repay in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Repay from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Repay in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Repay in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an equal weight rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.82.

RPAY traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $25.12. 429,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,039. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.83. Repay has a 12 month low of $10.69 and a 12 month high of $27.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $36.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.83 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 32.85% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. Analysts predict that Repay will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Repay news, President Shaler Alias sold 156,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total transaction of $3,779,580.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 315,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,624,452. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy John Murphy sold 54,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $1,225,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 346,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,737,297.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 748,945 shares of company stock valued at $17,314,310. 16.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Repay by 389.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,625,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679,479 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Repay by 520.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,814,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,951,000 after buying an additional 3,200,100 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new position in Repay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,428,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Repay by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,356,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,671,000 after buying an additional 1,212,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Repay by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,274,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,012,000 after acquiring an additional 833,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions.

