Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Repligen from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $139.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN traded up $6.32 on Thursday, hitting $170.50. The company had a trading volume of 358,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,591. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $148.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.46. The company has a current ratio of 15.48, a quick ratio of 13.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 293.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.12. Repligen has a 1-year low of $75.15 and a 1-year high of $171.99.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. Repligen had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $87.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.11 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Repligen will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 45,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.20, for a total value of $6,721,018.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,678 shares in the company, valued at $41,300,079.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 3,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.90, for a total value of $470,130.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,559 shares in the company, valued at $692,512.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,446 shares of company stock valued at $7,960,099 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGEN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Repligen by 48.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Repligen in the second quarter worth $37,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Repligen during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Repligen by 87.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

