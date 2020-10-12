Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) PT Raised to $3.50

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) had its price objective raised by Needham & Company LLC from $3.00 to $3.50 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Resonant from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of RESN stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.61. 1,066,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 826,468. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Resonant has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $3.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.46 and a 200 day moving average of $2.27. The company has a market cap of $139.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 2.90.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Resonant had a negative return on equity of 154.07% and a negative net margin of 1,809.91%. The firm had revenue of $0.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.55 million. Equities analysts predict that Resonant will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Resonant by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 17,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Resonant in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in Resonant during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resonant during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Resonant in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Resonant Company Profile

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filter designs for radio frequency (RF) front-ends used in the mobile device industry in the United States. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform that is used to configure and connect resonators, the building blocks of RF filters.

