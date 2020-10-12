Reviewing Alexco Resource (AXU) & Its Peers

Alexco Resource (NYSE: AXU) is one of 67 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Alexco Resource to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Alexco Resource and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alexco Resource 0 0 0 0 N/A Alexco Resource Competitors 730 2803 2594 93 2.33

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 15.21%. Given Alexco Resource’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Alexco Resource has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alexco Resource and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Alexco Resource $22.01 million -$6.72 million -47.33 Alexco Resource Competitors $1.34 billion $123.69 million 15.20

Alexco Resource’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Alexco Resource. Alexco Resource is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.1% of Alexco Resource shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.2% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.9% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Alexco Resource has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alexco Resource’s rivals have a beta of 1.00, meaning that their average share price is 0% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Alexco Resource and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alexco Resource -57.50% -9.47% -8.39% Alexco Resource Competitors -13.82% -11.15% -1.28%

Summary

Alexco Resource rivals beat Alexco Resource on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Alexco Resource

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 725 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, one quartz mining license and 50% of three quartz mining leases, and two crown grants 50% of three quartz mining leases covering an area of 233 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory. Alexco Resource Corp. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

