Reviewing Daito Trust Construction (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) and eXp World (OTCMKTS:EXPI)

Daito Trust Construction (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) and eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Daito Trust Construction alerts:

0.4% of Daito Trust Construction shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.3% of eXp World shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.1% of eXp World shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Daito Trust Construction and eXp World’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Daito Trust Construction N/A N/A N/A eXp World 0.63% 12.77% 6.44%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Daito Trust Construction and eXp World’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Daito Trust Construction $14.58 billion 0.42 $830.48 million N/A N/A eXp World $979.94 million 4.13 -$9.53 million ($0.15) -393.93

Daito Trust Construction has higher revenue and earnings than eXp World.

Volatility & Risk

Daito Trust Construction has a beta of 0.15, indicating that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, eXp World has a beta of 3.55, indicating that its share price is 255% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Daito Trust Construction and eXp World, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Daito Trust Construction 0 0 1 0 3.00 eXp World 0 0 2 0 3.00

eXp World has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential downside of 71.23%. Given eXp World’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe eXp World is more favorable than Daito Trust Construction.

Summary

eXp World beats Daito Trust Construction on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Daito Trust Construction Company Profile

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. designs and constructs apartments, condominiums, rental office buildings, factories, and warehouses in Japan. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Real Estate, and Finance. The company also constructs mid- to high-rise rental condominiums in metropolitan area; produces and constructs steel frames and sells exterior products; manages rental buildings and provides customer services; and offer rental building brokerage and tenant recruitment services. In addition, it offers agency guarantee and rental building real estate agency services; constructs LP gas plants and supplies LP gas to rental buildings; supplies and sells energy, such as electric power to rental buildings; and operates elderly day care centers and nurseries. Further, the company provides home care, in-home support planning, home visit nursing care, support for people with disabilities, housekeeper referrals, and nursing care personnel introduction services; operates hotels in Malaysia; and handles financing, such as construction funds. Additionally, it sells insurance to rental housing owners and tenants; offers payment services for credit card settlements and other payment methods; provides consulting services for trust businesses centered on real estate management trusts, as well as asset succession and asset management; and offers document shipping and shredding, printing, and clerical work services. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential real estate market in the United States and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents, and brokers. It also offers access to collaborative tools and training services for real estate brokers and agents. In addition, the company provides marketing, training, and other support services to its brokers and agents through a proprietary technology enabled services, and technology and support services contracted to third parties. The company was formerly known as eXp Realty International Corporation and changed its name to eXp World Holdings, Inc. in May 2016. eXp World Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Bellingham, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Daito Trust Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daito Trust Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.