Reviewing Equillium (EQ) and Its Rivals

Equillium (NASDAQ: EQ) is one of 714 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Equillium to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Get Equillium alerts:

Equillium has a beta of 2.26, meaning that its stock price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equillium’s competitors have a beta of 0.38, meaning that their average stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Equillium and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equillium 0 0 0 0 N/A Equillium Competitors 7284 19884 37762 1517 2.50

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 34.64%. Given Equillium’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Equillium has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Equillium and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Equillium N/A -$25.60 million -4.20 Equillium Competitors $1.97 billion $236.04 million -1.80

Equillium’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Equillium. Equillium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Equillium and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equillium N/A -70.52% -52.43% Equillium Competitors -3,190.93% -185.39% -30.72%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.6% of Equillium shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 52.3% of Equillium shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Equillium competitors beat Equillium on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Equillium

Equillium, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is itolizumab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis. The company was formerly known as Attenuate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Equillium, Inc. in May 2017. Equillium, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Equillium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equillium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.