Reviewing I-Mab (ARQT) & Its Rivals

I-Mab (NASDAQ: ARQT) is one of 714 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare I-Mab to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares I-Mab and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio I-Mab N/A -$42.00 million -1.05 I-Mab Competitors $1.97 billion $236.04 million -1.83

I-Mab’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than I-Mab. I-Mab is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares I-Mab and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets I-Mab N/A N/A N/A I-Mab Competitors -3,190.93% -185.39% -30.72%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.5% of I-Mab shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for I-Mab and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score I-Mab 0 1 4 0 2.80 I-Mab Competitors 7284 19884 37762 1517 2.50

I-Mab currently has a consensus price target of $41.80, suggesting a potential upside of 74.31%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 34.51%. Given I-Mab’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe I-Mab is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

I-Mab beats its rivals on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About I-Mab

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical cream formulation of roflumilast that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis. The company is also developing ARQ-154, a topical foam formulation of ARQ-151 for the treatment of seborrheic dermatitis and scalp psoriasis; ARQ-252, a selective topical small molecule inhibitor of janus kinase type 1 for hand eczema and other inflammatory dermatoses; and ARQ-255, a topical formulation of ARQ-252 designed to reach deeper into the skin to the postulated site of inflammation in alopecia areata. The company was formerly known as Arcutis, Inc. and changed its name to Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. in October 2019. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

