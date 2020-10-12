Reviewing Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) & The Bon-Ton Stores (NYSE:BONTQ)

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) and The Bon-Ton Stores (OTCMKTS:BONTQ) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Kohl's alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kohl’s and The Bon-Ton Stores, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kohl’s 4 9 4 0 2.00 The Bon-Ton Stores 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kohl’s currently has a consensus target price of $30.06, suggesting a potential upside of 40.28%. Given Kohl’s’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Kohl’s is more favorable than The Bon-Ton Stores.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.3% of Kohl’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Kohl’s shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 45.7% of The Bon-Ton Stores shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kohl’s and The Bon-Ton Stores’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kohl’s $19.97 billion 0.17 $691.00 million $4.86 4.41 The Bon-Ton Stores N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Kohl’s has higher revenue and earnings than The Bon-Ton Stores.

Risk and Volatility

Kohl’s has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Bon-Ton Stores has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kohl’s and The Bon-Ton Stores’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kohl’s -0.61% -2.15% -0.72% The Bon-Ton Stores N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Kohl’s beats The Bon-Ton Stores on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers. Kohl's Corporation has a strategic collaboration with Planet Fitness, Inc. to open Planet Fitness stores. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.

About The Bon-Ton Stores

The Bon-Ton Stores, Inc. operates department stores in the United States. The company's stores offer various brand-name fashion apparel and accessories for women, men, and children, as well as cosmetics, home furnishings, and other goods. As of November 30, 2017, it operated 260 stores, including 9 furniture galleries and 4 clearance centers in 24 states in the Northeast, Midwest, and upper Great Plains under the Bon-Ton, Bergner's, Boston Store, Carson's, ElderBeerman, Herberger's, and Younkers names. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in York, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.